Donald Trump Says Will Discuss Syria, Ukraine In Meet With Vladmir Putin

US President Donald Trump has said he will talk about Syria, Ukraine, elections and other global issues when he meets his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16.



Mr Trump and Mr Putin will meet in the Finnish capital to mend the bilateral relations and discuss a range of national security issues, the White House and the Kremlin announced on Thursday.



"We're going to be talking about Ukraine, we're going to be talking about Syria, we're going to be talking about elections. We don't want anybody tampering with elections. We'll be talking about world events," Mr Trump said yesterday.



"We'll be talking about peace. We may even talk about saving millions of dollars on weapons...we are building a force like nobody's ever seen before," he told reporters when asked about his meeting with Mr Putin next month.



This would be Mr Trump's first summit with Mr Putin, even though the leaders have met twice in the last one and half year.



The announcement of the meeting had followed after Mr Putin met US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was in Moscow this week to lay the groundwork for the summit.



"Perhaps the world can deescalate with China, Russia...may be the world can somewhat deescalate. That would not be a bad thing. But I think having a relationship with China, Russia...it's a good thing," Mr Trump said.



