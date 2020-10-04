Donald Trump Says Next Few Days 'Real Test' For His Recovery From Covid

US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in a hospital. (File)

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter video released Saturday night that "I feel much better," promising to "be back soon." He said the next few days will be "the real test" for his recovery.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well," said Trump, who is being treated at Walter Reed military medical center near Washington following his Covid-19 diagnosis. "I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back."

"I think I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started," he added.

