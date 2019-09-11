Cut US Interest Rate 'Down To ZERO, Or Less', Says Donald Trump

Donald Trump has publicly berated Fed chair Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump wants US "interest rates down to ZERO, or less," he tweeted Wednesday amid widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this month.

"We should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term," he added.

"It is only the naivete of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn't allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of 'Boneheads'."

Trump has publicly berated Fed chair Jerome Powell and the central bank for failing to loosen monetary policy fast enough.

