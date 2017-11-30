Donald Trump Attacks Theresa May For Criticism Over Anti-Muslim Videos Donald Trump lashed out at Theresa May hours after using the social media platform to retweet Islamophobic videos from a British far right leader, a move condemned by a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister.

Share EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump had retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by the leader of a far-right British party Washington: US President Donald Trump lunged headlong into a row with British Prime Minister Theresa May late on Wednesday, publicly rebutting



"@Theresa_May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!" Trump tweeted, hours after using the social media platform to retweet Islamophobic videos from a British far right leader.



