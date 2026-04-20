Trump Approval Drops To 37% As Economic, Iran Worries Grow: Report

The public support in favour of US President Donald Trump is fast dwindling, with his approval ratings now at the lowest level in his second term, according to a recent survey.

The NBC News Decision Desk poll highlights growing dissatisfaction among Americans over rising living costs and the ongoing conflict with Iran, both of which have emerged as key concerns.

Only 37% of respondents expressed approval of Trump's performance, while a significant 63% disapproved, including 50% who voiced strong disapproval.

The findings reflect a broader sense of pessimism since the President took office again last year, with nearly two-thirds of Americans believing the country is heading in the wrong direction. The findings underline the challenges facing Republicans as they head into upcoming midterm elections.

Economic Worries Dominate Americans' Sentiment

The economy continues to be the top issue for voters, with inflation and the rising cost of living the biggest concerns. A large portion of respondents said their finances have worsened over the past year, while only a small percentage reported improvement.

Approval of Trump's handling of inflation remains low, with a majority expressing dissatisfaction. Only 32% of Americans said they agreed with Trump's approach to inflation and living expenses, while 68% disagreed. The poll also indicates a decline in support even among Republicans compared to earlier in the year.

Rising gas prices have also added to the strain, with many Americans describing them as a serious burden. Nearly two-thirds of Americans reported that they and their families have had trouble with gas prices. About 29% describe it as a major issue, 36% as somewhat serious, 29% as not too serious, and 9% as not a problem at all.

Majority Disapprove of Iran War Handling

Public opinion on America's war on Iran remains largely negative, with around two-thirds of Americans disapproving of the administration's approach. While 74% of Republicans supported Trump's handling of the conflict, nearly all Democrats and 82% of independents disagreed.

A majority (61% of adults) also said the US should avoid further military escalation, while 16% said military operations should continue, but only with airstrikes. Younger voters (under the age of 30), in particular, showed stronger opposition to continued military involvement, with 74% voted against further military action.

Mixed Reactions on Immigration and Voting Issues

While Trump continues to face challenges on several fronts, the poll shows some improvement in public perception of his handling of immigration, though overall approval still remains below majority levels.

In particular, 56% of Americans said they disagreed with his handling of immigration and border security, while 44% said they agreed, a 4-point increase since late January and early February.

There is strong public backing for stricter voting measures, with a large majority (about three-quarters) supporting the use of government-issued photo identification for elections.