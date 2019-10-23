Donald Trump Announces Turkey Sanctions "Will Be Lifted"

"Earlier this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent," he said

World | | Updated: October 23, 2019 21:39 IST
The government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat: Donald Trump


Washington: 

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.

"I have, therefore, instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed October 14th in response to Turkey's original offensive moves against the Kurds in Syria's northeast border region," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


