US President Donald Trump Again Insists 'No Collusion' With Russia

Donald Trump said this after Michael Flynn, pledged to cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's meddling into the election.

World | | Updated: December 02, 2017 20:01 IST
Donald Trump said there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia during his bid for White House

Washington, United States:  President Donald Trump insisted again Saturday that there no collusion between his campaign and Russia during his bid for the White House.

"No collusion," Trump said a day after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pledged to cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's meddling into the election.

Flynn also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador.




