US President Biden To Announce Ban On Russian Oil Imports

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the latest sanction in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to US media.

Biden is set to speak at 1545 GMT to "announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," the White House said.

The administration had been under increasing pressure from US lawmakers to take the step.

