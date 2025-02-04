US Plastic Surgeon Accused Of Performing Unauthorised 'Vagina Lift', Sexual Misconduct

A prominent plastic surgeon in the United States is facing multiple allegations of misconduct, including performing an unauthorized vaginal enhancement procedure, engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a staff member, and requiring her to address him as "Daddy", according to a report by The New York Post. The lawsuits, filed last year, also accuse Dr. David Pincus of questionable medical practices, such as neglecting a post-operative wound, which allegedly led to necrosis. The surgeon who resides in a nearly $3 million mansion near his Smithtown office and owns a $300,000 Lamborghini Evo Spyder, has been named in three separate suits filled with disturbing accusations.

"It's so sick and so crazy that I lived through that," Jacyln Riker, a former employee and one of the plaintiffs, told The Post.

A former staff member named Riker alleges that Dr Pincus would frequently grab her breasts, lift her skirt to expose her underwear, and demand that she sit on his lap. "I can touch them whenever I want. I created you, and I own you," she said he told her after after performing a breast augmentation on her. The lawsuit also alleges that he would repeatedly instruct her to address him as "daddy" and engage in inappropriate physical contact.

Vanessa Soda, another patient of Dr David Pincus, claims she underwent an unauthorised procedure during a 2021 tummy tuck operation. According to her lawsuit, the doctor later informed her that he had performed a vaginal lift, allegedly telling her that her vagina was "very low" and needed to be lifted.

Ms Soda expressed shock and confusion, stating that she had never discussed her vagina with Dr Pincus before the procedure and had no knowledge of any issues. She initially chose Pincus due to his five-star online ratings, but her experience left her disillusioned.

Not only did he perform an unauthorized surgical procedure on her genitals, but he also subjected her to sexual harassment. According to her legal complaint, Dr Pincus made inappropriate comments about her body, including remarking that it was "great to see her boobs again." Further, Ms Soda alleges that Dr Pincus sexually harassed her during their initial meeting.

A separate lawsuit filed in 2020, which has since been settled, accused Dr Pincus of sexual harassment. The allegations claimed that he inappropriately interacted with a 15-year-old intern, calling her "so hot."

The surgeon is facing another active lawsuit, filed in 2024, from a patient named Michelle Armstrong. Ms Armstrong alleges that Dr Pincus neglected to properly treat an infection she developed after a breast reduction surgery in 2022. According to her lawyer, Brad Kauffman, Ms Armstrong exhibited clear signs of infection, which worsened over several days without timely medical attention from Dr Pincus or his office.

As a result, she was diagnosed with severe sepsis, abscesses, pulmonary embolisms, leukocytosis, and necrosis. She underwent multiple emergency surgeries to drain fluid from abscesses and graft skin from her thigh to her breasts. Dr Pincus has denied responsibility, stating that the infections were not related to his work.

Dr. Pincus' attorney, John Carman, has dismissed the lawsuit filed by Riker as "baseless and frivolous," suggesting it's a ploy to profit financially. "Dr. Pincus is determined to wage a punishing defense against this bad faith attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation – without compromise," the lawyer said.

.He added that 14 witnesses are prepared to testify against Ms Riker, alleging that she openly discussed her personal life, including extramarital affairs, in the office.