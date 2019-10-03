US Paratroopers Hurt In Botched Night Jump, Some Stuck In Trees: Report

The exercise -- part of "Operation Arctic Anvil" -- was the start of a 10 course, involving 650 soldiers.

Several US paratroopers were injured in a botched night parachute exercise in Mississippi Wednesday, local media reported.

The troops from the 4th Infantry Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division were conducting an evening parachute jump above Camp Shelby when they were blown off target into trees, camp commander Colonel Bobby Ginn told a local TV network.

At least four soldiers were taken to nearby Hattiesburg's hospital after they missed their landing target, CNN said, but as many as 13 paratroopers were still stuck in trees, local media reported.

"We do not have final numbers of injured or the extent of injuries right now and there are no life-threatening injuries reported at this time," Daniel Szarek, a spokesman for Camp Shelby, told the military newspaper Task&Purpose.

There were 84 soldiers jumping in the exercise, but camp officials have only accounted for 75 so far, a spokesman for the base also told CNN.

"Once all soldiers have been accounted for, our goal is ultimately to continue training," the 4th Brigade said in a Facebook post.

The exercise -- part of "Operation Arctic Anvil" -- was the start of a ten-day course, involving 650 soldiers.

"Airborne Operations all bear an inherent risk," the statement said. "We strive to mitigate this risk as much as possible."

