US Now Wants H-1B Holders To Provide Biometrics, Home Addresses

A growing concern is unfolding among immigration attorneys in the United States. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has started requesting home address details and biometric data from H-1B visa applicants, a departure from previous practices. This development coincides with the Trump administration's enhanced enforcement clampdowns, posing significant challenges for international students studying at over 240 colleges and universities across the country.

Immigration officials are issuing Requests for Evidence (RFEs) in H-1B visa cases, seeking personal data, including home addresses and biometrics. This move has sparked questions about the federal agency's intentions.

According to immigration attorneys, these RFEs are unusual, as biometrics are not typically required for H-1B visa applications. Vic Goel, an immigration attorney at Goel & Anderson, expressed surprise at the requests, and told Forbes, "This is highly unusual because biometrics are not typically required for these case types."

The RFEs often lack clear explanations for requesting such information, creating confusion for foreign employers and their immigration attorneys. Goel advises against responding directly to these RFEs, instead citing 8 CFR 103.2(b)(16)(i), which requires the USCIS to disclose any unusual information used in the decision-making process during the visa application process.

The USCIS's new approach has raised concerns about the agency's intentions and the potential impact on foreign workers and students.