US Accuses Ex-Executive Of Selling Trade Secrets To Russia For $1.3 Million

US prosecutors have accused a former executive of a government contractor that provides cyber intelligence tools to federal agencies of selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia for $1.3 million.

In an October 14 filing in US District Court in Washington, prosecutors said Peter Williams stole eight trade secrets of two unnamed companies from April 2022 to June 2025, with the intent to sell those secrets to a Russian-based buyer.

The filing does not identify where Williams worked or the companies whose trade secrets were allegedly stolen.

But Williams is listed in British business records as general manager of L3Harris Trenchant from October 2024 until his resignation on August 21.

The company develops hacking tools that support national security operations and says it has US government contracts. It is a subsidiary of defense contractor L3Harris, which declined to comment.

The prospect of Russia gaining knowledge of hacking tools used by US and other countries' intelligence services raises broader questions about potential attacks on federal systems and opportunities for adversaries to bolster defenses.

A source familiar with the matter said the person in the British documents is the Peter Williams named in the October 14 filing.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Williams made $1.3 million from selling the secrets and seek the forfeiture of a Washington, DC, house and luxury items including watches and jewelry, according to the court filing.

TechCrunch, which earlier reported on the case, on Tuesday said L3Harris Trenchant was investigating a leak of hacking tools.

Reuters could not locate Williams, who is identified in the UK records as an Australian citizen and in the court filing as a US resident. Attorneys listed as representing Williams did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

An arraignment and plea agreement hearing was set for October 29.

