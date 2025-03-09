Advertisement

Armed Man Shot At By US Secret Service After "Confrontation" Near White House

The incident happened about a block from the White House, on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The man was reportedly "suicidal" and is believed to be traveling from Indiana.
Washington, DC:

The US Secret Service shot a man near the White House in Washington, DC shortly after midnight on Sunday (local time) after an "armed confrontation" with law enforcement. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

The incident happened about a block from the White House, on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. On Saturday, the agents were warned by local police of an alleged "suicidal" man travelling to Washington from Indiana.

Around midnight, the Secret Service agents located the individual's parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW, and also spotted a person on foot who matched the description nearby.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service said the man had been hospitalized and his condition was "unknown."

No Secret Service personnel were injured in the incident, the statement said.

The matter will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department because they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia, the statement added.

