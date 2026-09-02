US' New Threat: An Al-Qaeda-Houthis Alliance Across Gulf Of Aden

A new alliance is taking shape across the Gulf of Aden, with Yemen's Houthi rebels and Somalia-based al-Shabaab deepening cooperation despite different religious backgrounds.

The relationship, developing since at least 2023, has involved weapons transfers, military equipment and training for al-Shabaab fighters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The cooperation could give al-Shabaab access to more sophisticated weapons and military expertise, while providing the Houthis with a potential foothold on the southern side of the Gulf of Aden.

A Key Link Between The Two Groups

A central figure in the relationship was Jibril “One-Armed” Yahya Ali, a Somali national who had served as a liaison between al-Shabaab and the Houthis since at least 2023, according to the report.

He reportedly helped al-Shabaab obtain military-grade weapons from the Houthis and move them to Somalia. Based in Yemen, Jibril was allegedly provided accommodation and a fake Yemeni passport by the Houthis.

In February, Jibril was killed when a US missile struck his Toyota Corolla near al-Ghaydah while he was travelling with his wife. Two US officials told the WSJ that the US carried out the strike, while US Central Command said it was not a military operation. The CIA declined to comment.

Weapons And Training Expand Cooperation

In 2024, al-Shabaab sent senior envoy Sheikh Ahmed Elmi Samatar to Yemen to seek military assistance from the Houthis. The group requested weapons including shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, Katyusha rockets, Dragunov sniper rifles, explosive drones, anti-tank missiles and US night-vision equipment, according to reports.

Samatar was arrested by Yemen's internationally recognised government in January 2025 and later released in a prisoner exchange involving the Houthis. Following Jibril's death, al-Shabaab reportedly appointed another representative in Yemen.

Fighters Trained In Yemen

Military training has also become part of the cooperation. At least 100 al-Shabaab fighters have trained in Yemen, according to the report, receiving instruction in marksmanship, anti-aircraft techniques and booby traps.

Some were also trained in drone assembly and first-person-view drone systems in Houthi-controlled areas. Houthi trainers have also travelled to Somalia, according to the WSJ.

Weapons Moved Across The Gulf Of Aden

The groups have reportedly used routes across the Gulf of Aden to move weapons between Yemen and Somalia. Front companies allegedly disguise shipments as civilian goods before they are transported to ports and transferred to speedboats or fishing vessels.

In April 2025, US forces destroyed two unflagged boats entering Somali waters from Yemen that were carrying advanced conventional weapons, according to the US military.

The flow of more sophisticated weapons and drones has raised concerns over al-Shabaab's ability to target Somali and US military facilities.

Strategic Importance Of The Gulf Of Aden

The relationship is significant because Yemen and Somalia sit on opposite sides of the Gulf of Aden, which connects the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea. The report stated about 12% of the world's seaborne oil passed through the area before the Iran war.

With the Strait of Hormuz facing disruption, the Gulf of Aden could become more important for oil shipments. The Houthis have also used missiles and drones against vessels linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, according to the report.

US Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of American forces in Africa, said the partnership could give al-Shabaab access to more sophisticated weapons and training while extending the Houthis' geographic reach. “This isn't just a regional problem. It has global implications,” he said.

Growing US Concern

The United States has stepped up military action against al-Shabaab in Somalia. The report said the US conducted around 40 airstrikes against the group's targets in Somalia during the current year, compared with 41 throughout 2025.

The emerging Houthi-al-Shabaab relationship could complicate those efforts if the Somali group gains access to more advanced weapons, drones and training.

For the Houthis, meanwhile, deeper links with al-Shabaab could provide greater reach across the Gulf of Aden and potentially allow the group to develop new ways to monitor or threaten maritime traffic.