US Mourns 'Titan Of The Law': Trump On Death Of Top Court Judge

"Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law," said Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "titan of the law" whose legal expertise and historic decisions have inspired generations of Americans.

"Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law" who was "renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court," Trump said in a statement.

"Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)