US Might Be Preparing For Possible Strike On Syria, Says Russia

Moscow says it has noticed Washington was building up its military forces in the Middle East.

World | | Updated: August 28, 2018 02:21 IST
According to Russian media, Moscow fears a possible strike on Syrian government forces (Reuters)

Moscow: 

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Monday it had noticed Washington was building up its military forces in the Middle East in preparation for what Moscow feared was a possible strike on Syrian government forces, Russian news agencies reported.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by agencies as saying that the USS Ross, a guided-missile destroyer, had entered the Mediterranean on Aug. 25 armed with 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting any target in Syria.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

United StatesRussiaSyria conflict

