US Records Over 53,000 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours: Report

The university also recorded a further 649 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,677.

The US notched more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Thursday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 53,069 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 Friday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,735,339.

The university also recorded a further 649 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,677.

The second consecutive day of a record-high case count came as the United States -- the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic -- headed into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)