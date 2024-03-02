US Man Wins Rs 90 Lakh Lottery Prize For The Second Time In 6 Months

The man claimed his second $110,000 prize within six months.

A lucky man from Wayne County, Michigan, is celebrating after winning a staggering $110,000 (Rs 91,13098) Fantasy 5 Double Play lottery jackpot for the second time in just six months.

The 59-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket for the February 11th drawing at a BP gas station on West 9 Mile Road in Southfield. Interestingly, this isn't his first brush with lottery luck. He previously won the exact same jackpot amount in the August 31st, 2023, Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing, using the same set of numbers (02-06-11-20-23).

"After winning $110,000 back in August, I switched up my Fantasy 5 numbers," the player said. "I took my tickets to the store to check and replay them. The clerk scanned the tickets, handed me one back, and said, 'I think you won big!' I thought: 'There is no way, I can't be that lucky.' I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn't believe it. Winning is such a blessing!"

While deciding how to spend his windfall, the winner expressed his joy at this incredible stroke of luck. After using the first prize to pay off debt, he's now looking forward to enjoying this second win.

"The first time I won, I was able to pay off all my debt, now I get to have some fun! I don't have any special plans for the money yet; I plan to sit back and just look at it in my bank account for a while," he said.

The player claimed his first $110,000 prize in September 2023 after matching all five Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers in the August 31 drawing: 09-15-28-30-37. That winning ticket was also purchased at the BP gas station, located at 19995 West 9 Mile Road in Southfield.