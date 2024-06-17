US Man Who Opened Fire At Children's Water Park May Have Planned More Attacks

Michael Nash fired 28 shots at the splash pad (File)

Michael William Nash, the gunman who shot nine people, including two children, at a Michigan splash pad may have planned more attacks, authorities revealed. Michael Nash, 42, lived with his mother and had mental health issues. He killed himself during a five-hour police standoff on Saturday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills might not have been Michael Nash's only target. Police quickly tracked Michael Nash to the mobile home he shared with his mother. At the trailer, they found an AR-style rifle on the kitchen table and Michael Nash lying dead next to a third gun, a pistol he used to take his own life, Fox News reported.

Sheriff Bouchard talked about the shooter's potential plans. "Because we had quick containment on him, that if he had planned to do anything else, it wouldn't surprise me. Because having that on the kitchen table isn't an everyday activity. The reason that containment is critically important and why potentially more lives were saved as we don't know what the next chapter was going to be," Mr Bouchard revealed.

The handgun used during the shooting was a registered 9mm Glock pistol. Police recovered it at the scene with three empty magazines, capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition. "When the drone flew into the home, [the handgun] was on the kitchen table. So he didn't have just a handgun in that particular endeavor - he had, obviously, what looks to be an AR platform rifle, But what I do know is that individual was in that home with (possibly more weapons)," the Sheriff said.

Michael Nash fired 28 shots at the splash pad, injuring nine people. He then fled and eventually killed himself during the standoff. Michael Nash's mother was not home during the incident but was notified Saturday night.

Among the injured were an 8-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, a 4-year-old boy with a thigh wound in stable condition, and a 39-year-old woman in critical condition with abdominal wounds. Michael Nash had no criminal history.

Authorities have not yet determined why the splash pad was Michael Nash's target, but they say it appeared to be random.