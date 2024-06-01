US Man Tracked Ex-Girlfriend's Location While She Was On Date, Then Killed Her When She Got Home

Cari Allen, 43, vanished in November 2022.

A man in the United States who tracked his ex-girlfriend's location on a social media app and then killed her when she got home has been sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. According to People, Aldrick Scott was found guilty of first-degree murder in March, more than a year after the disappearance of his former girlfriend Cari Allen. Initially, cops charged Scott with kidnapping, however, they later determined that he tracked her location on Snapchat and drove to her home, where he waited until she arrived before shooting her.

Cari Allen, 43, vanished in November 2022. She was on a date at a restaurant when her former boyfriend tracked her location. According to ABC News affiliate KETV, during the trial, prosecutors alleged that Scott waited for the 43-year-old in her home after following her. He reportedly drove from Topeka, Kansas, to Nebraska, followed Ms Allen through Snapchat maps, then waited for more than an hour in her home and murdered her, before fleeing the country.

Aldrick Scott was eventually arrested in Belize. Ms Allen's body was found in a shallow grave.

"It's that typical thing with regard to domestic violence, cases of control, and if I don't have control or if I can't have you, no one will," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said, according to the outlet.

The judge said, "It was clear that you could not take the breakup with Cari Allen, your obsession motivated the crimes you stand convicted of."

"So, her life's taken because he's upset and he doesn't get what he wants," Mr Kleine added.

At the sentencing, the judge called Ms Allen's murder "senseless and tragic" and said there was "overwhelming evidence of the crimes."

Moreover, the judge and prosecutors also noted that Scott never showed any emotion or remorse during the trial or sentencing. "I never saw any sign of that in this case whatsoever from the defence about any remorse, any sorrow, any anything whatsoever," Mr Kleine said.

The defence, on the other hand, alleged that Scott and Ms Allen had recently broken up and when Scott went to talk to Ms Allen at her home in 2022, something happened, claiming he acted in self-defence and ran in panic.

On Thursday, Scott was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 to 60 years in prison.