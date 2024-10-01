US Man Thought He Could Save A Cruise Ship He Bought. Now It's Sinking

A tech entrepreneur from Utah finds himself coming to terms with the ramifications of a decision he made back in 2008. Chris Willson purchased a historic cruise ship after discovering a listing on Craigslist. This purchase led to a 15-year journey of passionate restoration, transforming the 293-foot vessel into a treasure that boasted 85 cabins, a swimming pool, and a theatre. However, despite his efforts and dreams of establishing a museum aboard, Mr Willson was forced to sell the ship in October 2023 - a decision that continues to "haunt" him.

The ship, originally named Wappen von Hamburg and built in 1955, had a storied history as one of Germany's first post-World War II passenger liners. Feeling inspired, Mr Willson bought the vessel and 'sank' his life savings - over $1 million - into the project.

Renaming it Aurora, he relocated it to California and moved aboard with his partner, Jin Li. He dedicated years to its renovation. With the help of volunteers, he made substantial progress, restoring 10 major areas of the ship. Mr Willson's goal was to turn Aurora into a floating museum.

However, Chris Willson's dream of transforming the vessel into a museum met with resistance from locals. His restoration project did not sit right with residents, particularly after another nearby ship, the Canadian minesweeper HMCS Chaleur, sank in 2021.

In January 2023, a military tugboat docked near the Aurora also sank, sparking a pollution issue that attracted the attention of local authorities. With the pressure mounting, Mr Willson and his partner realised they could no longer sustain the project.

"Maybe Aurora wasn't in the right place," Ms Li told CNN. "Maybe if Aurora was in a different state, or a different country it would have been different."

In late 2023, Mr Willson made the difficult decision to sell the ship. While he believed the buyer shared his passion for preserving the Aurora, disaster struck just seven months later.

In May 2024, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that the Aurora was sinking. A hole in the vessel caused it to take on water, leaking diesel fuel and oil into the Delta Waterway. Contractors hired by the US Coast Guard managed to refloat the ship, but it was clear the vessel's future was bleak.

"I meticulously maintained that ship," Mr Willson told CNN, shocked over the sinking. "We had it for 15 years, and we had no problem with it."

"It haunts me, and I lose sleep over it," he said.

Today, the city of Stockton is managing the operation to remove the Aurora, though no clear ownership of the ship exists. Chris Willson, who built a large following on YouTube around the restoration project, continues to reflect on his time with the ship, describing it as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life despite the unfortunate outcome. "I don't have any regrets on what I've done," he said.