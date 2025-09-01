US Man Takes Bereavement Leave, Then Kills Pregnant Girlfriend On Her Due Date

A US man allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend on her due date. He reportedly requested bereavement leave from work to mourn her before he hired two friends to kill her on the day she was due to give birth, reported The New York Post.

Kayvon Warren, 30, orchestrated the murder of India Kinamore at her home in Colerain Township on March 4, 2023. He sought his friends' help to carry out the murder. Before that, he allegedly asked for time off work to mourn her death.

"This should have been one of the happiest days of India's life," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement. "Instead, the father of the child conspired with two others to kill her," the prosecutor added, WDTV reported.

"It's heartbreaking. My office will see that justice is done for both India and her baby," he said.

Prosecutors claimed that Kayvon Warren's motives for the alleged murder were driven by his relationship with another woman and financial struggles. Warren had also reportedly pressured Kinamore to have an abortion, but she refused.

Following this, he allegedly hired Robert Ervin and Lamar Morris Suggs to help him break into Kinamore's home around 6 am with plans to mask the murder as a burglary gone wrong.

The incident occurred on the day the 26-year-old was due to give birth to their child. The trio fled the scene after shooting and killing the young mother-to-be.

Following an extensive investigation, county detectives and Colerain Police Department officers conducted dozens of interviews and reviewed financial and phone records to crack the case. This thorough probe ultimately led to the recent indictment.

The prosecutor's office announced that Kayvon Warren, Robert Ervin and Lamar Morris Suggs have been charged with aggravated murder, burglary, and felony assault. Ervin and Suggs are also facing weapons charges, the prosecutor's office said.

Warren is being reportedly held at the county jail without bail after his arraignment, while Ervin is being held on a $300,000 bail. Suggs' bail conditions are not immediately clear. If convicted, all three men face up to life in prison.