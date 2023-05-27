US Man Stops Bank Robbery By Hugging The Suspect: ''Love Overcomes...''

Mr. Armus recognized the suspect as a former neighbour and decided to talk to him

A bank robbery in US' California, was stopped thanks to the actions of a Good Samaritan. According to a report by ABC News, Michael Armus Sr. was depositing a cheque at Bank of the West on Monday when a man walked in. The man, who had covered his face with his shirt, passed a note to a teller, claiming he had explosives and demanding money.

Thankfully, Mr. Armus recognized the suspect as a former neighbour and decided to intervene by striking up a conversation with him.

Without fearing for his safety, he approached the man, and asked him, 'What's wrong?... You don't have a job?'' The robber replied, ''There's nothing in this town for me. Nothing in this town for me. I just want to go to prison.''

Mr. Armus then convinced the man to step outside and hugged him to comfort him. ''So, I took him outside, and I give the man a hug right here at the doors. He started crying, and then I stepped away from him and swoop, here come all the cops. No sirens just lights everywhere."

The 42-year-old suspect, identified as Eduardo Placensia, was arrested by Woodland police officers and taken to jail, where he was booked on charges of attempted burglary. He was not armed like he had claimed, according to police.

When asked about the incident, Mr Armus explained toKCRA, saying ''Like 25, 20 years ago, he lived in an apartment complex I did. I didn't know him, but I have seen him around. He was a friend of my daughter's. That broke the ice for me. The thing was, I saw something else. He seemed to be depressed, the way he was talking.''

After Placensia'a arrest, Mr. Armus said he is considering visiting him in jail.

"Love overcomes all things. People don't realize that. Try to be kind to somebody. It makes a difference," Mr Armus said.

In a statement to ABC News, police praised him and called him a "Good Samaritan who delivered the right message that made a difference."



