US Man Stabbed To Death In Dispute Over Not Saying 'Thank You'

A 37-year-old man was killed to death for not saying 'thank you' (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday after he got into an argument in a Brooklyn Smoke Shop. The incident happened at around 10.20 pm at Park Slope Convenience on 4th Avenue in Park Slope, reported ABC. The police said that the victim got upset when he opened the store's door for the suspect and the suspect did not say ‘thank you.'

Eyewitness and employee Kharef Alsaidi told ABC, “It was just about not saying 'thank you' for opening the door for him.” Sharing more details, Mr Alsaidi said, “Why don't you say, 'Thank you for opening the door'?" To which the suspect responded, "I didn't tell you to open the door for me."

After a few moments of confrontation, it ended up in a physical altercation that soon moved outside the store. The victim then asked the suspect to stab him if he can. Moments later, the suspect quickly grabbed a knife from his bicycle and stabbed the victim's abdomen and neck, the leading portal reported.

Mr Alsaidi said, "The victim started screaming, 'He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” and then he stumbled back into the store and was bleeding all over the floor.

The victim was taken to a New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was declared dead. There have been no arrests so far.

Mr Alsaidi said that he tried to de-escalate the problem by telling the guy, 'Just put the knife away. He's not worth it. It's not worth it. I did my best to de-escalate, but nothing worked."