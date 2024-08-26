US Man Sings To Cops As They Shoot Him After He Chopped Off Parents' Heads

A California man sang "I love you" as he was shot five times by policemen after allegedly decapitating his parents in a gruesome double homicide. Joseph Brandon Gerdvil faces two charges of homicide for the murder of his mother, Antoinette, 79, and father, Ronald, 77.

On July 9, the 41-year-old reportedly murdered his parents at their home in a mobile home community in San Juan Capistrano. He then sent graphic images of their mutilated bodies to his cousin, who immediately called the authorities, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered the bodies of the elderly couple, along with their chihuahua, inside the mobile home. One of the victim's heads had been placed on a counter, reported CBS News.

The police found Gerdvil driving a golf cart on a bike path, where he threw a shovel at a police vehicle. Eventually, they managed to corner Gerdvil, who, according to body camera footage, was seen in blood-soaked clothing and held a metal water metre. Ignoring the repeated orders to drop the weapon, Gerdvil charged towards them, after which one of the officers fired five shots at him.

As officers moved in to handcuff him, Gerdvil said, "I love you," "I'm sorry you're going to have to die," and "Just finish me off... Put one in my head, please. I beg of you."

Gerdvil then began singing love songs, including a rendition of Tina Turner's 1984 hit What's Love Got to Do with It and Stevie Wonder's I Just Called to say I Love You, as police tended to his wounds.

Joseph Gerdvil was taken to a local hospital in a serious but stable condition and was booked on two counts of homicide. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.