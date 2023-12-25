US Man Kills Wife Before Turning Gun On Himself, Leaving 5 Children Orphaned

He fatally shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself

On Tuesday, a man from Pennsylvania fatally shot his wife before taking his own life, leaving their five children without parents just five days before Christmas. The tragic incident occurred during an argument between Blase, 39, and Brooke Raia, 34, in their Greenwood residence's basement around 7 p.m., according to Logan Township Police Chief Dave Hoover as reported by the Altoona Mirror.

He fatally shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself, police said. The apparent murder-suicide took place while the four younger children were at home. Only half an hour after the tragic incident, the eldest child returned from work and discovered the bodies of their parents, as detailed by Hoover. The children, named Blakely (daughter), Blase Jr., Brennan, Kamden, and Easton according to Blase's obituary, were interviewed and subsequently entrusted to the care of other family members.

He was a nice guy, a good worker," Jim Patterson, a retired employee, told the outlet. "He seemed well-liked by his fellow workers."

Candy Holliday, a family friend and neighbor of Blase, is raising funds for his funeral and mentioned that he "cherished his children more than anything in this world." Hoover mentioned that Brooke Raia was employed at a nearby chiropractic office. Her obituary also indicated that she had worked at the Amazon warehouse in Altoona.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 as per Blase's obituary, were deeply engaged in the world of racing. Brooke Raia's father gained prominence as a motorcycle racer and later served as an announcer at a local speedway. Meanwhile, Blase pursued drag racing as a hobby.

In the aftermath of their tragic loss, the racing community has come together to support the bereaved children, managing to raise over $56,000 for them.

Donny Algieri, the fundraiser, expressed, "While I understand that Christmas is likely the furthest thing from their minds, they truly deserve our backing. It's crucial for them to realize that both the racing community and their family are standing firmly behind them."