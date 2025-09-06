US Man Kills Girlfriend, Dog, Then Video Calls His Ex-Girlfriend: "I Did It"

A US man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and her dog. The incident took place in June, last year, in Marana, a town near Tucson, Arizona.

The accused, identified as 29-year-old Taton Dorfman, has been charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison, reported The New York Post.

The report added that Dorfman had called his ex-girlfriend on FaceTime.

According to authorities, Dorfman killed Hannah Rogers, 30, and her pet inside a home. After the attack, Dorfman had called his former partner on FaceTime, lying next to Rogers' body with blood visible around her head, and said, "I killed her! I did it!"

Dorfman's ex-girlfriend immediately took screenshots of the call and alerted police about the incident, the report added.

The PIMA County SWAT team was also called to handle the incident on West Mosquito Drive. Upon arriving at the crime scene, police found Rogers dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and her dog's body.

Dorfman, who initially refused to cooperate with police, confessed to the crime and said that he wanted to kill himself, reported Law and Crime.

Meanwhile, Hannah Rogers' friends created a GoFundMe page to raise money. On the page, her friends remembered her as a "beautiful, smart, and funny woman." They said she had a personality that "lit up rooms with her smile."