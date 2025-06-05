US Man Kills Crying Baby After Throwing Him "Out Of Frustration"

A West Virginia stepfather admitted to fatally fracturing the skull of his wailing 17-month-old baby by throwing him "out of frustration."

Zachary Williams, 27, admitted to tossing the crying baby, and police have charged him with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

In a fit of rage, Williams reportedly hurled his baby boy onto a bed frame and the floor, causing him to become pale and cease breathing instantly.

The boy eventually died. The incident occurred at a residence in Jane Lew, some 100 miles northeast of Charleston, at roughly 9 am on May 25, per Law and Crime.

Emergency workers were called to McWhorter Road in Jane Lew when a baby's breathing stopped. The boy was taken to the hospital by EMS, who tried CPR on him until officially pronouncing him dead an hour later.

The mother reportedly told officers her son was "completely fine" when they woke up that morning. She claimed the boy had a cold and was more irritable than usual, refusing to take a nap.

Williams told the authorities he went to the baby's bedroom and tried to calm him by bouncing him. He further claimed in the criminal complaint that the baby grew unresponsive and was "rigid and limp" upon being bounced.

According to court documents, Williams admitted to hurling the child "out of frustration," which resulted in the infant's skull hitting the floor and a bed frame. Williams also said that "it was all his fault," according to the police.

The child reportedly died from a "severe skull fracture on the back of the head," while police did not observe any significant injuries on him. According to police, the type of fracture was brought on by trauma.

Authorities questioned the grandparents about whether anyone in the house used drugs or alcohol. The complaint claimed the child's mother would occasionally smoke Delta 8, a cannabinoid similar to marijuana, but only ever while she was not at home.

The grandparents informed the police that they did not believe either parent had neglected the baby boy, WDTV reported.

Williams is currently detained without bond at Central Regional Jail.