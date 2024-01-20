US Man Kills 62-Year-Old Neighbour After Feud Over Loud Snoring, Arrested

Christopher Casey was arrested on January 18.

In a tragic turn of events, a simmering dispute between Hatboro neighbors escalated to violence on Monday. Christopher Casey, 55, was arrested after allegedly stabbing 62-year-old Robert Wallace multiple times with a military-style knife. Police found Wallace's body near Casey's home, while Casey himself sustained a leg wound and sought medical attention.

Both men were treated at Abington Hospital, where Wallace sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 6.30pm on Sunday, January 15 January. A joint investigation by Upper Moreland Township Police and Montgomery County Detectives found that the two men were known to police due to ongoing arguments, including some over the defendant's loud snoring, which the victim could hear through the shared wall of the two residences.

As per the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, on the day of the incident, Wallace arrived at Casey's home during dinner and removed the window screen accessible from the porch. Subsequently, a verbal dispute ensued between the two individuals, leading to Casey purportedly using a sizable, military-style knife to stab Mr. Wallace multiple times. Law enforcement discovered blood both inside and outside the residence, along with the knife and a phone located on the front porch of Casey's residence.

Casey was taken into custody on Thursday following a forensic pathologist's determination that Mr. Wallace's demise resulted from multiple stab wounds, officially classified as a homicide.

Charges filed against Casey include third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possession of an instrument of crime.

An arraignment was conducted by Judge Wendy Rothstein of the Court of Common Pleas, who established bail at $1 million, as reported by the District Attorney's office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2024, before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Murt. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Allison M Ruth.