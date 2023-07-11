US Man Found Dead In Freezer Was Trying To Hide From Police: Investigators

The post-mortem revealed no trauma or injury to his body.

A man in the United States who was found dead inside a freezer of an empty home last month was on the run and likely jumped in the icebox to hide from police, investigators said in a preliminary report, as per SkyNews.

According to the outlet, 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman was discovered in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in Minnesota on June 26 after he apparently tried to evade the cops who were in the area. Mr Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest, and cops suspect he jumped into the freezer on his own in a bid to hide, however, became trapped inside.

The post-mortem revealed no trauma or injury to his body. The cops said that the appliance was not on at the time his body was found as no utilities had been connected at the house since last April. The officials also said that the house itself has been unoccupied since February this year.

According to a press note, the chest freezer Mr Buschman's body was found in was an older model that couldn't be opened from the inside. “When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” the release read.

An investigation further found a metal rod inserted from the inside of the freezer which had become stuck in a failed attempt to pry open the latching mechanism.

Now, according to SkyNews, the investigators are trying to narrow down a more accurate date when Mr Buschman was last seen alive. They are waiting on final post-mortem examination reports relating to toxicology as well. Police did not reveal for what crime Mr Buschman was wanted.