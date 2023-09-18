US Man Finds 20 Rattlesnakes Inside His Garage: 'This Is Crazy'

Diamondback rattlesnakes can grow as long as six feet. (Representational Pic)

The rattlesnake is a fascinating and venomous serpent known for its distinctive rattle, which it uses as a warning signal when it feels threatened. Found primarily in the Americas, these pit vipers are equipped with specialised heat-sensing pits on their heads, enabling them to detect the body heat of their prey, even in the dark. Rattlesnakes come in various species, each with unique patterns and coloration, ranging from the iconic diamondback to the timber rattlesnake. A man in Arizona, in the United States, was shocked to find at least 20 rattlesnakes in his garage.

The discovery was made by Marissa Maki of Rattlesnake Solutions, a snake removal service, according to a report in Independent.

She posted a video on YouTube about multiple snakes coiled around the heater's base. As Ms Maki removed the snakes, she found five adult western diamondback and 15 babied, as per the outlet.

One of the adults was pregnant.

"That is a lot of snakes. I'm not going to lie. This is crazy," Ms Maki is heard saying in the footage.

She recalled this is the "most snakes I've ever gotten in one call".

Ms Maki later told the homeowner that it was possible even more snakes were living near the heater, according to New York Post.

The serpents were later released to their natural habitats.

Despite their intimidating reputation, rattlesnakes play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling rodent populations. These enigmatic creatures serve as a reminder of the intricate web of life in our natural world, showcasing the beauty and complexity of the animal kingdom.