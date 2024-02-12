US Man Fights Off Kidnapper Who Tries To Snatch Away His 4-Year-Old Son

The kidnapper is being held without a bond.

A man fought off a kidnapper who tried to abduct his four-year-old son at a pharmacy in the US. The incident took place in Miami and a video of the man's bravery has appeared on social media where it has gained considerable traction. According to New York Post, the suspected kidnapper has been identified as Nicolas Sterman, who had walked into the Miami Beach pharmacy at around 11.55 am when the boy and his father were exiting the building. Sterman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and battery in connection to the incident.

The video shows that as the boy's mother walks out of the store, Sterman suddenly leaps towards the four-year-old and grabs him by the neck and tries to flee the store.

But his father reacts quickly and grabs Sterman, while the boy's mother pulls him out of the alleged kidnapper's clutches, the CCTV video further shows.

The kidnapper's jacket came off due to the scuffle.

He tried to run away from the spot, but the boy's father slammed him into the store's glass door.

"Everyone was just shocked because it was so quick and it was so fast. The guy just came out of nowhere," a witness Zachary Jefferson told CBS Miami.

Sterman was finally able to flee, but was arrested three blocks from the store.

NBC Miami said he is being held without a bond.

The boy's family told the outlet that they just arrived from Cuba and are terrified by what happened.

A judge denied Sternaman bond in court on Sunday and also ordered him to stay away from the victim, NBC Miami further said.