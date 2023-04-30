US Man Fatally Shoots Fake Parking Attendant Over $40, Then Resumes His Date

Mr Aguirre is now being held on $200,000 bond.

A US man, who was allegedly scammed of $40 in parking fees while on a date, shot and killed the scammer before returning for dinner. According to a press release, the accused has been identified as 29-year-old Erick Aguirre. He appeared in court on Thursday on murder charges in the death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix.

According to CNN, Mr Aguirre continued with his dinner date after telling his partner that "everything was fine" after he allegedly killed Mr Nix in a car park near Houston's Rodeo Goat restaurant.

The Houston Police Department said that on the evening of April 11, Mr Aguirre and his date parked their vehicles near the burger spot and the victim told them that it would cost $20 each. Mr Aguirre then paid $40 and was later told by the restaurant staff that Mr Nix did not work for the parking lot.

A witness who saw the 29-year-old's initial interaction with Mr Nix told the cops that he saw the defendant sprint to his car, grab a gun and run after Mr Nix who was out of his view. The witness heard the gunshot and then "observed the suspect nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand".

According to the outlet, another witness who found Mr Nix bleeding in the street called the emergency number. The police said that Mr Aguirre shot Mr Nix in the torso, and he died later at the hospital from his wounds.

Mr Aguirre, on the other hand, after leaving the scene, put the gun in his car and walked back to where his date was waiting. The duo then entered the restaurant and the woman on the date later told police that she did not see or know about the shooting at that point.

When Mr Aguirre came back to her after chasing after Mr Nix, he told her "he just scared the guy and everything was fine," the woman told investigators. Before being seated at the restaurant, "Erick started to look uncomfortable and suggested they go eat somewhere else," she added.

Mr Aguirre is now being held on $200,000 bond. He has not entered a plea and remained behind bars Friday night.