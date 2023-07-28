US Man Drowns After Running From Cops Who Were Looking For Someone Else

His body was retrieved by divers later that afternoon.

A man in US' South Carolina drowned while fleeing police officers who were actually looking for someone else, New York Post reported. The incident happened on July 23 when Greenville County deputies arrived at a house to serve a warrant. Seeing them, a 38-year-old man inside started to run and jumped into nearby Lake Cunningham.

However, the deputies clarified that the arrest warrant wasn't meant for him. They were there to serve a warrant to a different person who had failed to appear in court. Notably, police deputies were there to serve "a girl" that lived at the same property.

In a Facebook post, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a house in Greer, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon and that Chuck Gilbert Shelton "ran from the residence for unknown reasons."

Here's the post:

''Deputies say the man swam a short distance before going underwater and not resurfacing. GCSO deputies on scene jumped into the water to locate him, but were unsuccessful,'' the Facebook post read.

''The GCSO dive team responded and was able to locate the subject, who was determined to be deceased. The Lake Cunningham Fire Department and Lake Cunningham Warden also responded to the scene,'' they added.

According to NBC News affiliate station WYFF, the coroner's office said that Mr. Shelton died from accidental freshwater drowning.

His body was retrieved by divers later that afternoon.

His family has now started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his burial. '' Hi, I'm Cynthia I'm raising money for my sister to help bury my nephew! She had no insurance for him and this was very unexpected! Please help me help her do what we need to do to get him a proper memorial service,'' the post reads.