US Man Charged With Child Endangerment After Baby Found With Pacifier Taped Into Her Mouth

The 2-month-old daughter was discovered by Jordan Hirst's friends.

A man in Pennsylvania has been slapped with child endangerment charges after he allegedly taped a pacifier in his two-month-old baby's month, according to a report in New York Post. The incident happened on the night of April 25 when the man - identified as Jordan Hirst - was drunk, the outlet further said in its report. The man called his family and friends in panic because he couldn't find his 18-month-old son. When Mr Hirst's friends arrived at his home, they found the baby on the floor with a bloody nose.

His two-month-old daughter was later found with the pacifier taped into her mouth, the Post said citing court documents.

The infant son was found by five of the friends who reached Mr Hirst's house in South Greenburg with dried blood in and around his nose.

While two of the friends took the toddler to his grandmother's house, the other three stayed back and made the shocking discovery of his younger sister.

The five friends and Mr Hirst later told the police that he was drunk that night.

According to court documents, Mr Hirst told the police he was so drunk that he didn't remember anything that happened from 7pm that night to 4am the next morning.

Surprisingly, Mr Hirst was honoured by the Irwin Council for saving the life of a woman when he worked as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the fire department.

The woman had gone into a cardiac arrest before Mr Hirst and his two co-workers, who were also honoured, were able to revive her.

The fire department said he resigned in April 2022 and joined Jeannette EMS.