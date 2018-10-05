US Man Charged For Sending Poisoned Letters To Trump, FBI Chief, Others

A US Navy veteran from Utah was charged on Friday with five federal felony counts stemming from a ricin threat targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI chief Christopher Wray and a high-ranking naval admiral.
The felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City accuses William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to Trump and the others nearly two weeks ago. Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.
