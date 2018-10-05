US Man Charged For Sending Poisoned Letters To Trump, FBI Chief, Others

William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to President Trump,two weeks ago.

World | | Updated: October 05, 2018 23:40 IST
Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.

Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.

A US Navy veteran from Utah was charged on Friday with five federal felony counts stemming from a ricin threat targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI chief Christopher Wray and a high-ranking naval admiral.

The felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City accuses William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to Trump and the others nearly two weeks ago. Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

