US Man Arrested For Stabbing Another Through Head With A Flagpole: 'He Deserved It'

In a shocking incident, a convict drove a flagpole - with US flag attached to it - through the skull of a man at a fast food restaurant. The incident took place in Tulsa Hills area on Wednesday evening and the victim miraculously survived, according to a Facebook post from the police. Several witnesses were present during this horrifying event. "That's what he gets. He deserved it," the attacker Clinton Collins allegedly said after stabbing the man, according to New York Post.

The police said that the flagpole struck the victim, entering beneath his jaw and exiting through the other side of his skull near his right temple.

Collins was immediately taken into custody and charged him with maiming for his actions. It is a felony crime in Oklahoma that carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

"Like you'd see in a TV show or a horror movie, ran at him and stabbed him through the head. It went through the bottom and out through the other side," police officer Danny Bean told local news outlet 2 News.

Remarkably, the victim survived the ordeal, though he is expected to lose an eye due to the severity of the injury.

The police have not said anything about the motive behind the bizarre attack. Collins belongs to the Muscogee, a self-governed Native American tribe located in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

In 2020, the US Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lack authority to pursue criminal cases against tribal citizens in a significant portion of eastern Oklahoma, as it remains an American Indian reservation, as per the Post report. However, the court also ruled that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is a Native American.