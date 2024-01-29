US Man Arrested For Punching, Slapping Daughter After Her Loss At Wrestling Event

The sheriff's office reported that the girl did not sustain any physical injuries.

A man was arrested after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter at a sporting event in Hall County, Georgia. Deputies were called to Cherokee Bluff Middle School after 2 pm on Saturday to investigate a report of a man hitting a female child, Fox News reported.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Steven Mathue Slaton, a resident of Commerce, became angry with his daughter for not emerging victorious in a wrestling match held at the school.

Reportedly, he punched the girl in the back, slapped her across the face, and then picked her up by her ears, lifting the girl over his head.

Fortunately, the sheriff's office reported that the girl did not sustain any physical injuries.

Notably, the victim is not a student in the Hall County School District, she and her family had travelled to Hall County for the youth wrestling event, which was not sponsored by the school district.

Slaton was charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree. He posted a $11,200 bond on Monday afternoon.

