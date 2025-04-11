Advertisement

US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sex with Corpse On NYC Subway

A man is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with the corpse of a homeless individual aboard a New York City subway train.

The unidentified accused necrophiliac is sought by the NYPD.

A man is facing serious accusations following a disturbing incident aboard a New York City subway. Police report that the suspect is wanted for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the corpse of a homeless man on a southbound R train near the Whitehall St subway station in Lower Manhattan. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities state that the suspect did not appear to know the deceased, who is believed to have died from natural causes prior to the crime. The individual is wanted on charges of sexual misconduct.

The unidentified suspect, accused of necrophilia, is being sought by the NYPD for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a deceased man aboard an R train around 11:45 pm on Tuesday, according to police sources.

"WANTED - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: On 04/09/2025, at NYPD1pct / TD2, an unidentified individual had sexual contact with an unconscious and unresponsive adult male aboard a southbound 'R' train near the Whitehall Street subway station. If you have any information, call us at 800-577-TIPS," the NYPD Crime Stoppers posted.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, jeans, red and white sneakers, and was carrying a backpack.

According to NYpost report, the dead man had boarded the subway around 8 p.m., and the suspect got on about three hours later - although it's not clear exactly where, sources said.

Around 11:45 p.m., security footage showed the twisted suspect engaging in sexual acts with the deceased victim. He got off the train around 12:08 p.m., sources said.

