US Man, 67, Suffers Broken Ribs During Border Patrol Operation At Chicago Halloween Parade

A disturbing incident unfolded in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood, where Border Patrol agents dragged a 67-year-old US citizen from his car and pinned him to the ground during an immigration enforcement operation. The man, who had just finished a morning run, was shocked to find the road blocked by agents. The incident, captured on video, shows agents tackling the man, in front of children attending a Halloween parade, New York Post reported. The man suffered six broken ribs, which caused internal bleeding during the detainment.

Agents allegedly threatened to break his window, then dragged him out and cuffed him, causing onlookers to scream in protest. Meawhile, the man pleaded with agents to get off him as they knelt on his back. The incident occurred during an immigration enforcement raid that disrupted a children's Halloween parade, with agents releasing tear gas without warning.

Footage showed Border Patrol agents deploying tear gas and cuffing several people. Agents claimed they used crowd control measures to protect themselves from a hostile crowd, according to Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin. However, witnesses described the agents' actions as aggressive and unjustified, alleging the raid disrupted a children's Halloween parade and targeted the wrong individuals.

The man's running club, DWRunning Racing Team, condemned the violence, stating it was "terrifying and has to stop".

Authorities stated that agents were carrying out an operation to apprehend an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who had a prior arrest for assault. According to McLaughlin, federal officers gave several lawful commands and verbal warnings, but they were disregarded. Two US citizens were taken into custody for assaulting and obstructing a federal officer.

"During the operations, Border Patrol agents were surrounded by a group of agitators. Federal law enforcement issued multiple lawful commands and verbal warnings, all of which were ignored," McLaughlin said.

"To safely clear the area after multiple warnings and the crowd continuing to advance on them, Border Patrol had to deploy crowd control measures," the statement continued.

Notably, multiple violent confrontations have taken place between federal agents and protesters since U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago last month. The initiative, according to the department's announcement on X, is designed to target undocumented immigrants with criminal records.