US Logs Over 2.1 Lakh Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Highest Since Outbreak: Report

US recorded the highest number of daily covid cases for the country since start of the pandemic (File)

The United States recorded more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University, in an all-time high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new deaths over the same period was 2,907, the university said, one of the worst US daily death counts yet according to figures recorded by AFP at 8:30 pm (0130 GMT Friday).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)