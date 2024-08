Alphabet's Google broke the law to cement its dominance over online searches, US judge ruled on Monday.

Alphabet's Google broke the law to cement its dominance over online searches and related ads, a federal judge ruled on Monday in the U.S. Justice Department's first victory against a monopoly in more than 20 years.

This is a development story.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)