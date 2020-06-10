US Jets Intercept Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Alaska: Report

Russia said the 11-hour flight, carried out by its Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers, complied with international law and that U.S. F-22 Raptor tactical fighters had accompanied its planes during some stages of their flight.

A jet takes off from a US Warship. (Representational)

Moscow:

U.S. fighter jets intercepted and escorted four Russian nuclear-capable bombers during a routine flight over neutral waters near the United States, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russia said the 11-hour flight, carried out by its Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers, complied with international law and that U.S. F-22 Raptor tactical fighters had accompanied its planes during some stages of their flight. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

