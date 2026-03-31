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US, Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Company Producing Cancer Drugs

One of the largest companies producing anti-cancer, anaesthetic and specialised medicines was damaged in US-Israeli strikes, Iran claims in an X post.

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US, Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Company Producing Cancer Drugs
The pharmaceutical company is owned by the Social Security Investment Company. (File)
Tehran:

US-Israeli strikes hit on Tuesday one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Iran which produces anaesthetic and cancer drugs, the Iranian government said.

"During the US and Zionist regime attacks on civilian centres, on the morning of Tuesday, one of the largest companies producing anti-cancer, anaesthetic and specialised medicines was damaged and the drug production line was damaged," the government said in a post on X. 

The pharmaceutical company is owned by the Social Security Investment Company, a state-run holding firm managing pension fund

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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