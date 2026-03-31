US, Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Company Producing Cancer Drugs

US-Israeli strikes hit on Tuesday one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Iran which produces anaesthetic and cancer drugs, the Iranian government said.

"During the US and Zionist regime attacks on civilian centres, on the morning of Tuesday, one of the largest companies producing anti-cancer, anaesthetic and specialised medicines was damaged and the drug production line was damaged," the government said in a post on X.

The pharmaceutical company is owned by the Social Security Investment Company, a state-run holding firm managing pension fund

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