'Will Not Compromise': Iran Says Reviewing New Proposals From US

Iran's top national security body said Saturday that the country was reviewing "new proposals" received from the United States, even as it warned that its negotiators would cut no compromises with Washington.

"In recent days, with the presence of the commander of the Pakistani army in Tehran as an intermediary and mediator in the negotiations, new proposals have been put forward by the Americans, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to," the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement carried by state media.

It went on to say that Iran's negotiating delegation "will not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or leniency, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation".

Pakistan has emerged as the main mediator between the two foes, and hosted an initial round of talks last week that ended without an agreement.

The disclosure of the new proposals came hours after Iran declared that it was reimposing its closure of the Strait of Hormuz over an ongoing US blockade of its ports, prompting a warning from US President Donald Trump not to try to "blackmail" Washington.

The Supreme National Security Council said "Iran is determined to enforce supervision and control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the definitive end of the war", insisting the US blockade would preclude even a "conditional and limited reopening".

The council said such a reopening would involve Tehran issuing transit certificates to vessels, "as well as requiring payment of fees related to services for security, safety and environmental protection".

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