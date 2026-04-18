'US Cannot Impose Their Will And Block Hormuz Strait': Iran Minister

The United States "cannot impose their will" and block the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Saturday, after Iran's military declared the waterway closed again.

"Americans cannot impose their will to do a siege over Iran while Iran, with good intention, is trying to facilitate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Saeed Khatibzadeh told journalists on the sidelines of an annual Turkish diplomatic forum in the southern province of Antalya.

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