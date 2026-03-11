Energy Body Proposes Record Oil Reserve Release Amid Iran War: Report

The IEA has proposed its largest ever release of oil reserves to counter soaring crude prices.
- The IEA proposed its largest oil reserve release to curb rising crude prices
- The move aims to address price spikes caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran
- The release would surpass the 182 million barrels released in 2022 after Ukraine
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
United States:
The proposal was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA's 32 member countries on Tuesday, with a decision expected Wednesday, according to the Journal.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed its largest ever release of oil reserves to counter soaring crude prices driven by the US-Israeli war with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
The release would exceed the 182 million barrels IEA member countries put on the market in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the paper said.
The proposal was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA's 32 member countries on Tuesday, with a decision expected Wednesday, according to the Journal.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world