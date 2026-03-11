No Need For Panic Buying, Our UAE Stores Stocked For 6 Months: LuLu Group

Despite the ongoing Iran war, there's no need for people to resort to panic buying in United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Nandakumar, Global Director of Communications, LuLu Group. He added that the chain's stores in UAE remain well stocked. "The situation inside the country is normal. We are well prepared and have adequate inventory," he told NDTV, adding that the company is working to ensure uninterrupted supply across the UAE and other markets in the region.

During NDTV's visit to one of LuLu's largest outlets in Abu Dhabi, store aisles were seen filled with groceries, fruits, vegetables, grains and other daily essentials, suggesting that supply chains continue to function normally despite tensions in the region. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Cargo flights used to maintain fresh food supplies

With parts of the Middle East facing aviation disruptions due to the conflict, retailers have increasingly turned to dedicated cargo flights to transport perishable food items.

One such shipment involved a cargo flight operated by Etihad Airways that carried about 80,000 kg of fruits and vegetables from India, packed in nearly 12,000 boxes, according to company officials. The consignment was organised by LuLu Group to ensure that fresh produce continues to reach supermarket shelves without delays.

The use of air cargo is particularly crucial for highly perishable items such as fruits and vegetables, which need rapid transportation to maintain quality. Inside the supermarket, products from different countries were also displayed in clearly labelled sections indicating their country of origin, allowing shoppers to easily identify imported items.

Government support for supply chains

LuLu officials said the UAE government has been working closely with retailers to ensure logistics networks continue to operate smoothly, helping maintain steady food supplies for residents.

Authorities have asked retailers to closely monitor stock levels and diversify logistics routes, including chartered cargo flights, to avoid disruptions.

The reassurances from retailers come as the Middle East faces one of its most serious logistical disruptions in years following the ongoing war involving Iran and its regional adversaries.

The conflict escalated in late February after strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across parts of the Gulf. The crisis has affected global aviation and shipping routes, forcing airlines to reroute flights and raising fuel costs while disrupting regional logistics networks.

The impact is particularly significant for Gulf countries such as the UAE, which import 80-90% of their food supplies and depend heavily on international trade and fast-moving logistics chains to keep supermarkets stocked.