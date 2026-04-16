"Bombs On Infrastructure, Power, Energy": Hegseth Threatens Iran Again

The United States will blockade Iranian ports for "as long as it takes," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday, threatening renewed strikes if Tehran does not make a deal.

"If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon.

US forces began blockading Iranian ports at 1400 GMT on Monday after peace talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement the previous day.

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said the blockade "applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports."

"If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force," Caine said alongside Hegseth.

"So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," Caine added.

Hegseth meanwhile said Iranian forces are attempting to dig out equipment buried during the more than five weeks of US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic.

Addressing Iranian leaders directly, he said: "We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to. While you are digging out -- which is exactly what you're doing, digging out of bombed out and devastated facilities -- we are only getting stronger."

"You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them -- you have no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities," Hegseth said.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said Washington is using the ceasefire to rearm and adjust.

"We're rearming, we're retooling, and we're adjusting our tactics, techniques and procedures. There's no military in the world that adjusts like we do, and that's exactly what we're doing right now during the ceasefire," Cooper said.

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