US Is 'Leader Of World Terrorism', Says Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani says US wants to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations. (File)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States was the real "leader of world terrorism" after Washington blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

"Who are you to label revolutionary institutions as terrorists?" Rouhani asked in a speech broadcast live by state television.

"You want to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations of the region... you are the leader of world terrorism," he said.

